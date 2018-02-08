Jamaican
- SongsHaviah Mighty's Jamaican Roots Shine Bright On "Room Service" Single: ListenThe Canadian creative was recently nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards' Best International Flow. Have you heard her hot new single yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRick Ross Tries A Jamaican Accent During Studio Session: WatchRick Ross is testing his accent skills.By Rex Provost
- TechJamaican Bobsleigh Team Raising Money Through NFT’s For 2022 Winter OlympicsThe Jamaican Bobsleigh team is readying a NFT drop to try and raise money for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSean Paul and Ty Dolla $ign Bring Back Summer With "Only Fanz"Tropical vibes return with "Only Fanz."By Joe Abrams
- AnticsChet Hanks Shoots His Shot At Adele After Wearing Bantu Knots In Jamaican Flag BikiniChet Hanks wants Adele to slide into his DMs after she posed for a picture wearing Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCoi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On "Snack Review"On the new episode of Snack Review, Coi Leray comes through to showcase her favorite Jamaican spot and go-to dish. By Mitch Findlay
- GramSafaree Whips Out His Jamaican Patois To Speak To His Daughter In The WombSafaree's preparing to meet his daughter. By Chantilly Post
- RandomJamaican Man Spent 82 Days In Jail Because Authorities Thought Honey Was MethSMH. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNew "Bond 25" Teaser Brings The 007 Action To JamaicaAnother teaser to the new "James Bond" movie has been revealed. By Aida C.
- StreetwearSupreme Teases Brand New Collaboration With Buju BantonSupreme will back with some more artist t-shirts.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Snaps At Fan Who Compares Him To NBA YoungBoyNLE Choppa isn't down with the NBA YoungBoy comparisons.By Alex Zidel
- NewsChronic Law's "Style" Jostles With Vybz Kartel For "Lifestyle Riddim" SupremacyChronic Law battles Vybz Kartel, By Devin Ch
- SocietyKamala Harris' Father Condemns Her Weed Comments As A "Travesty"Donald Haris seeks to protect his Jamaican identity from a "fraudulent stereotype."By Zaynab
- SportsDesus & Mero Don't Believe Tristan Thompson Cheated, Due To "Caribbean Integrity""Desus & Mero" is set to debut on Showtime tonight at 11 pm.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJamaican Lotto Winner Claims $1.2 Million Prize In Scream MaskSmart man.By Chantilly Post
- MusicHoodCelebrityy Says Ex-Best Friend Cardi B Turned On Her When She Got Signed"That was my best friend"By Zaynab
- MusicVybz Kartel Tells Fans To Check Themselves Before Critiquing Him For Bleaching SkinVybz Kartel compares his skin bleaching to black women seeking "Caucasian hair."By Alex Zidel
- SongsStefflon Don Delivers on "Senseless"Stefflon Don drops off summer tunes with "Senseless."By Milca P.
- GossipWho Is Malaika Terry? Get To Know Drake's Rumored New GirlDrake has seemingly found himself a brand new Jamaican-Irish boo.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyIdentical Twins, One Black & One White, Fascinate Researchers As "Miracles"Marcia & Millie Biggs are simply fascinating. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGucci Mane Offers To Buy His Wife A New Whip On InstagramGucci Mane is cute for this one.By Chantilly Post