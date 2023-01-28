Our homepage has already been loaded with intriguing new music this weekend, and we’re not stopping anytime soon. The latest single we hope you’ll add to your playlist comes from Canada’s own Haviah Mighty. She shared her “Room Service” track on Friday (January 27). It came along with an accompanying music video that also revisits a previously released hit.

The JUNO Award-winning artist turned plenty of heads last year with titles like “Honey Bun,” and “Imagine That.” If this week’s arrival is any indication of what’s to come later, 2023 could be her strongest trip around the Sun yet.

Haviah Mighty attends the 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images)

Speaking specifically on her latest single in a press release, Mighty shared, “This song reflects on the many phases of denial that I experienced going through a recent breakup. My self-worth was shattered. I convinced myself that things weren’t as bad as they seemed and that it wasn’t my fault.”

The lyricist says that her writing came “from a place of bargaining” this time. While her ex’s actions showed her that what they had was clearly over, she was holding on to a glimmer of hope that she couldn’t let go of.

“For me, this song grew into an anthem of lust, wonderment, desire and delusion,” she later added. “The sultry lead melodies pull you in as I plead for my lover to wait for me. Just hold on. The bouncy synths playfully suck you into a vortex of heavy-hitting 808s and afro-style grooves that remind you that I’m not just a rapper – but also a singer, Jamaican, and Toronto-born.”

Stream Haviah Mighty’s “Room Service” and “Honey Bun” singles on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us which one of the two titles is your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah you know you too perfect

Come close, yeah you make me too nervous

DND, we don’t need no room service

Make you scream, you become a new person

