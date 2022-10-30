Rick Ross is a man of many talents. He’s an entrepreneur, a podcaster, and, of course, a prolific rapper. Now he’s trying to add another talent to his list: impersonator.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Rozay gives his best shot at a Jamaican accent, and even shows off a bit of Patois. He appears to be in the studio, so maybe he’s hinting at a new direction for whatever project will be following up his Richer Than I Ever Been, which came out earlier this year.

Rick Ross tries his hand at Jamaican accent in new studio sessionhttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/eK38Zi7wN9 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 28, 2022

In the video, Ross films himself rattling off different West Indian phrases. In the background, people who sound like they’re actually from Jamaica respond to him.

As HipHopDX notes, Ross hasn’t really incorporated many Jamaican sounds into his music before, but in 2020, Ross helped out Skip Marley on the reggae R&B hybrid “Make Me Feel.” Additionally, Ross released the song “5 Star” back in August with Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian Afropop artist.

Between that collaboration and this new clip, perhaps fans are about to witness Ross make an international pivot. That, or he’s just trying to fit in with some collaborators in the studio.

Beyond practicing his Patois, Ross has been staying busy with a variety of ventures. In September, the Miami rapper appeared on Freddie Gibbs’ star-studded $oul $old $eperately.

That month, Rozay also announced that he would be launching cigarette business, Hemp Hop Smokables. “I truly believe in the health benefits of hemp-derived products,” Ross said in a statement featured on the product’s website. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids.”

Jorge Olson, the co-founder of the product, expressed his excitement for the new business. “We’re ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors,” he said. “With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, it will be a wonderful consumer experience for the consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country.”

Maybe Ross’s most recent video is an attempt to appeal to the Jamaican market.

