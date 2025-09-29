ILoveMakonnen Gets Brutally Honest About Falling Out With Drake

According to ILoveMakonnen, his relationship with Drake took a turn for the worse not long after their 2014 collab.

ILoveMakonnen once had a solid relationship with Drake, but unfortunately, it didn't last long. Things reportedly took a turn for the worse in 2015 thanks to a shady comment from the Toronto rapper at Wireless Festival, some resurfaced tweets about the OVO founder, and more. During a recent interview with Erika Marie of HNHH, he opened up about what exactly went wrong and where they stand now.

"I was the first person who was like, I'm off the Drake sh*t," he explained. "No shade. I'm not doggin' a n*gga out. I f*ck with the n*gga, thank you for jumping on my record and all that, but I'm just gonna have to move my way and do my thing."

"It was never, oh, I'm going to straight with beef on OVO," he clarified. "I made a few jokes. I make a joke about everybody. Make joke about myself. Been through so much tragedies, you have to make some jokes, right?"

ILoveMakonnen & Drake
LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017
"But I don't have no ill will, no shade or hate towards Drake, but it's just like, Drake and them don't ever mention me," ILoveMakonnen continued. "Drake don't ever reach out to me. Drake acts like the whole OVO situation, they act like that 'Tuesday' sh*t just didn't happen."

"I'm like, how?" he added. "Why are y'all acting like this? Y'all was really just all on my bumper, like we all Tuesday'd out. I'm banging y'all sh*t. I'm repping y'all sh*t. I don't even know y'all like that, but I know Drake, and I f*ck with you for giving me the opportunity, and I'm here and I'm doing my thing."

He went on to address the controversy surrounding his resurfaced tweets about Drizzy, noting how they were posted before they'd even met. "I felt like, if anybody who could take criticism and know about the public and the crowd just talking sh*t about you, not even knowing you, it would be you," he said.

