ILoveMakonnen has never played by the rules of mainstream rap.

The former OVO artist, best known for his 2014 hit “Tuesday” with Drake, has found himself back in headlines—this time not for chart dominance, but for his unconventional path. After revealing he has been working in a Portland restaurant kitchen, the Atlanta-born artist faced a wave of online criticism from fans who framed the move as a decline. Makonnen, true to form, is pushing back with defiance and humor.

The story unfolded earlier this month when Makonnen revealed devastating news. On August 16, he announced that Burn Money Studios, his longtime creative hub, had been destroyed in a fire.

“On Aug 13 a fire destroyed Burn Money Studios. This place has supported me and countless others, now they need support to rebuild. Link in bio,” he wrote on Instagram.

The loss of the independent space highlighted the fragility of creative communities that nurture artists outside the mainstream spotlight. Days later, Makonnen reappeared with a video showing him working in a Portland kitchen.

Since relocating there in 2016, he has immersed himself in the city’s artistic and cultural fabric, collaborating with musicians and even serving as a guest chef. Yet detractors online were quick to mock the move, claiming he had “fallen off” and questioning how a Grammy-nominated artist ended up plating dishes.

ILOVEMAKONNEN Slams Joe Budden

Makonnen addressed the chatter in an interview with Audiomack co-founder Brian “Z” Zisook, dismissing the idea that working with food signaled failure. For him, the new chapter is about freedom and creative independence, not status. He framed the criticism as shallow, underscoring that growth sometimes means stepping beyond industry expectations.

The rapper also turned his attention toward longtime critic Joe Budden, calling him his “most famous hater” and mocking him as an “obsessed and bitter sister girl.” The jab showed Makonnen’s willingness to meet criticism with sharp humor rather than defensiveness.

Makonnen’s latest moves reveal the messy reality of life after viral fame. For outsiders, it may look like decline.