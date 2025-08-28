iLoveMakonnen Reveals He's Working At A Restaurant Kitchen

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician iLoveMakonnen attends the Warner Music Group GRAMMY Party at Milk Studios on February 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
iLoveMakonnen retired from music last year, and it looks like he's very happy with his new chef gig after a pretty curious career.

iLoveMakonnen is responsible for one of the best viral hits of the early 2010s, although his Tuesdays look quite different for him these days. Via a social media video caught by XXL on Twitter, he revealed that he's now working as a chef in a restaurant kitchen.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles native told his followers that he's down to work as a guest cook for any event or establishment that needs a hand, encouraging fans to tag their businesses online. We'll see if this becomes a full-on endeavor or if it's just a cheeky joke for admirers. Either way, fans are happy to see that he's doing well on a more low-key path, since he had quite the turbulent and hotly debated music career.

iLoveMakonnen retired from music last year, and since then, he's presumably led a very normal and peaceful life away from all the industry pressures and drama. A lot of narratives shaped his come-up and come-down, for better or worse. But despite all the previous history, this goes to show life can take many turns. Whether unexpected or the product of hard work, no door closes without another one opening.

iLoveMakonnen & Drake

For those unaware, a lot of the debate we're referring to concerns iLoveMakonnen's OVO ties, as some rumored tension with Drake made a dent in his label signing. He spoke with NPR Music two years ago about this fallout, revealing that the 2015 Wireless Festival was a particularly sore spot.

"I came out on set – and I started losing weight too, right – Drake had made a little joke, like, 'He a little Eric Benét-a** looking n***a,'" Makonnen remarked. "You know, like, ha-ha. And then I just started to feel this vibe. As I was supposed to go into my verse [on stage], they just cut it."

Regardless of anything that went down, iLoveMakonnen's DIAMONDS, a collab tape with the late Lil Peep, proved to be one of his final musical releases before calling it quits. At least he's happy now as a chef, making meals for folks looking for a good time. We wish the 36-year-old all the best wherever life takes him.

