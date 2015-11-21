cook
- RandomWaffle House Cook Obliterates Unruly Patron In Now Viral Fight VideoThe employees at Waffle House are not to be played with.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan's Mom Miraculously Smuggled Her Mac & Cheese To GermanyA mother never lets her child go hungry. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Slices Into 24K Gold Steak With "Salt Bae"DJ Khaled's Weight Watchers plan includes 24K gold steak.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Cooks Disgusting-Looking Meal, Proudly Shows It OffKodak Black probably learned this recipe in prison.By Alex Zidel
- FoodAnthony Bourdain's Final Book, "Hungry Ghosts," Will Release Next MonthThe chef's been writing this whole time!By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicAction Bronson Confirms "White Bronco" Project Will Be Out SoonAction Bronson is back on the independent circuit, and he wants you to know it.By Devin Ch
- LifeAction Bronson Cooks Octopus On Late Night With Seth MeyersWatch Action Bronson cook up some octopus for Seth Meyers.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBun B & Lil B Dispute The Origins Of The "Cooking Dance"Bun B denies the Based God's "curse" on James Harden and argues that Pimp C invented the "cooking dance." By Angus Walker