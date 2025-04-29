Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Co-Headlining "Good Vibes Only Tour" With Handful Of Special Guests

BY Zachary Horvath 578 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
wiz khalifa
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) ELMONT, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Sean Paul performs during the Rock Away Valentine's Day Concert at UBS Arena on February 14, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul may not have a lot in common on the surface, but they are looking to bring the feel-good vibes this summer.

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul have zero collaborations to their name. But they both know how to make fans feel good when listening to their music. For Wiz, it's all about getting high with your group of friends and living young, wild, and free. As it pertains to one of the OGs in the dancehall space, he excels at providing outdoor summer party jams that get you moving and grooving.

Because of their natural abilities to create such a positive environment, they have decided to announce a co-headlining trek called the Good Vibes Only Tour. Per a press release and Sean Paul's Instagram, it's going to begin on July 6 New York and run through July 27 in Atlanta.

The Live Nation produced amphitheater tour will also be bringing along a few special guests as well. Wiz Khalifa collaborator Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics, and DaBaby will be openers for this special run. Sean Paul helped announce it by writing, "Good Vibes Only Tour tun up dis summa! I’ve got Wiz Khalifa + DaBaby bringin’ di heat 2 a city near U! Tickets drop Friday May 2nd @ 10am local time."

Read More: Drake's Second Wind: Is "100 Gigs" Enough?

Wiz Khalifa Kush + Orange Juice 2

The site that will allow you purchase tickets is livenation.com. Markets that will get to see these artists in action will be Camden, New Jersey, Toronto, Illinois, Ohio, Mississippi, and more. Of course, this tour will follow his Kush + Orange Juice 2 tour which begins on May 20 and ends June 11.

Moreover, it accompanies his brand-new album of the same name, which he dropped the weekend of Easter and 4/20. The long-awaited sequel to his beloved mixtape featured tons of guests. Don Toliver, DJ Quik, Chevy Woods, Luh Tyler, Ty Dolla $ign, and JasonMartin are only a few of them. Sean Paul has also been busy. He's coming off of an arena tour in the UK with Ashanti.

Read More: Who Is YBC Dul? The Notorious Philly Rapper Who Was Fatally Shot In Broad Day

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Music Wiz Khalifa Reveals The Stacked Tracklist For Highly Awaited "Kush + Orange Juice 2" 9.1K
Syndication: Arizona Republic Music Wiz Khalifa Boldly Explains Why He's A Flat Earther 1.9K
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Original Content #TBT: Mixtape Khalifa 17.9K
News 2 Chainz Delivers The Anniversary Edition Of “T.R.U. REALigion” With 2 New Tracks 6.5K