Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Co-Headlining "Good Vibes Only Tour" With Handful Of Special Guests

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul have zero collaborations to their name. But they both know how to make fans feel good when listening to their music. For Wiz, it's all about getting high with your group of friends and living young, wild, and free. As it pertains to one of the OGs in the dancehall space, he excels at providing outdoor summer party jams that get you moving and grooving.
Because of their natural abilities to create such a positive environment, they have decided to announce a co-headlining trek called the Good Vibes Only Tour. Per a press release and Sean Paul's Instagram, it's going to begin on July 6 New York and run through July 27 in Atlanta.
The Live Nation produced amphitheater tour will also be bringing along a few special guests as well. Wiz Khalifa collaborator Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics, and DaBaby will be openers for this special run. Sean Paul helped announce it by writing, "Good Vibes Only Tour tun up dis summa! I’ve got Wiz Khalifa + DaBaby bringin’ di heat 2 a city near U! Tickets drop Friday May 2nd @ 10am local time."
Wiz Khalifa Kush + Orange Juice 2
The site that will allow you purchase tickets is livenation.com. Markets that will get to see these artists in action will be Camden, New Jersey, Toronto, Illinois, Ohio, Mississippi, and more. Of course, this tour will follow his Kush + Orange Juice 2 tour which begins on May 20 and ends June 11.
Moreover, it accompanies his brand-new album of the same name, which he dropped the weekend of Easter and 4/20. The long-awaited sequel to his beloved mixtape featured tons of guests. Don Toliver, DJ Quik, Chevy Woods, Luh Tyler, Ty Dolla $ign, and JasonMartin are only a few of them. Sean Paul has also been busy. He's coming off of an arena tour in the UK with Ashanti.