Last week, DaBaby unleashed his new mixtape, Please Say DaBaby, Vol 1. The project was released exclusively through the platform LiveMixtapes, allowing fans to listen freely without making an account or paying for it. The 15-track project is comprised of freestyles over instrumentals like "Tweaker," "Nokia," "Squabble Up," and more.
The project was announced just a few hours before its release. On Twitch, DaBaby claimed he was taking inspiration from Lil Wayne. "I grew up on Wayne, and I'm the best f**king rapper. Let's go," he says on the opening track. The release follows a notable freestyle run the Ohio-born performer has been on lately.
It also follows the release of his track with DDG "Motion," which landed on the album after he teamed up with the personality last month for a stream. The project is jam-packed with DaBaby's signature braggadocious bars and puts his freestyle skills on full display.
The new mixtape isn’t all his fans have to be excited about these days, however. He’s also teaming up with Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, and several other special guests for a tour. The tour is scheduled to begin in July and will see the artists perform in cities like Cincinnati, Toronto, St. Louis, Atlanta, and more. They’ll wrap the tour up at the end of the same month. "Good Vibes Only Tour tun up dis summa!” Sean Paul wrote of the tour. "I’ve got Wiz Khalifa + DaBaby bringin’ di heat 2 a city near U! Tickets drop Friday May 2nd @ 10am local time."
DaBaby Please Say DaBaby, Vol. 1
Please Say DaBaby, Vol. 1 Tracklist:
- Sky Is The Limit
- Tweaker
- Nokia
- squabble up
- Heart Of A Woman
- Mo Chicken
- EVIL Jordan
- One Take
- WTHELLY
- Spin
- Doo Wop
- Sorry Ms. Jackson
- Paint The Town Red
- Last Last
- Better Than Your Album