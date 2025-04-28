xaviersobased & OsamaSon Link For Quick 4-Track EP "#BASEDSLiME"

The underground has a sea of young, up-and-coming, and hungry rappers that are ready to leave their mark. Two of those guys are xaviersobased and OsamaSon. The former hails from New York City while the other calls South Carolina home. Both have embodied the rage subgenre with clear inspirations from those leading the way there.
xavier has also been doing some creative things with other subsets but both have a lot of mutual respect for one another. It's why they have went ahead and concocted a short but blistering EP, #BASEDSLiME. It's only available on Soundcloud and you can find the link to listen below.
It spans just four songs and maybe lasts over seven minutes and some of the beats are absolutely bonkers. However, if you put this in front of most other rap fans, they may shut it off immediately. Their sounds really aren't for everyone, so that's you're warning ahead of pressing play.
Lyrically it's pretty scant and sometimes even hard to discern what's being said. The mixing on the tape leaves a lot to be desired as well. The opening track, "sh*tshow," has an incredibly noisy and bombastic beat, for example.
However, that's sort of what the underground hip-hop subgenre is all about. Elsewhere on the EP is DJ Rennessy. He's a New Jersey based DJ who's hosted plenty of projects for artists in xaviersobased and OsamaSon's realm.
Overall, it kind of reads like Playboi Carti's new album, MUSIC. From the loud and sometimes obnoxious production to the DJ shouts, it's kind of overbearing despite its short length. Still, give #BASEDSLiME a listen.
xaviersobased, OsamaSon, & DJ Rennessy #BASEDSLiME
#BASEDSLiME Tracklist:
- sh*tshow
- lil o just popped a pill
- not a regular civilian
- whole lotta