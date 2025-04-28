xaviersobased & OsamaSon Link For Quick 4-Track EP "#BASEDSLiME"

xaviersobased and OsamaSon have been buzzing in the underground scene and together they are looking to make a splash with this EP.

It spans just four songs and maybe lasts over seven minutes and some of the beats are absolutely bonkers. However, if you put this in front of most other rap fans, they may shut it off immediately. Their sounds really aren't for everyone, so that's you're warning ahead of pressing play.

xavier has also been doing some creative things with other subsets but both have a lot of mutual respect for one another. It's why they have went ahead and concocted a short but blistering EP, #BASEDSLiME. It's only available on Soundcloud and you can find the link to listen below.

The underground has a sea of young, up-and-coming, and hungry rappers that are ready to leave their mark. Two of those guys are xaviersobased and OsamaSon. The former hails from New York City while the other calls South Carolina home. Both have embodied the rage subgenre with clear inspirations from those leading the way there.

