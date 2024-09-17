Was PeeWee Longway Arrested In $280M Drug Bust? Here's A Breakdown Of What We Know So Far

PeeWee Longway has reportedly been arrested following drug raids conducted in Georgie. In a massive operation dubbed “Sweet Silence,” Muscogee County law enforcement, alongside federal agencies, executed a series of drug raids that have rocked Columbus, Georgia, according to WRBL. The bust, which involved the FBI, DEA, and local agencies, resulted in the arrest of over 100 suspects. Moreover, the police revealed the seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash worth millions. PeeWee Longway was reportedly among those arrested and accused of being involved in the operation. The scope of the investigation targets local street gangs and the drug networks operating in the region. Here's a breakdown of the key details surrounding this massive drug bust.

PeeWee Longway’s Alleged Involvement

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Peewee Longway performs during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Complex and other publications reported that rapper PeeWee Longway , real Quincy Williams, was among those arrested in connection with the operation. However, Vice notes that his name doesn't appear on the press release of the indictment. So far, information about his charges and alleged involvement remains scarce.

A Two-Year Investigation Unveiled

The drug raid was part of a long-standing investigation that began two years ago under the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, they explained in a press conference. The operation, "Sweet Silence," sought to dismantle criminal street gangs and further disrupt large-scale drug trafficking in the Columbus area. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Zohannons and Crips gangs were the primary focus of the bust, with authorities determined to cut off their control over local drug markets. Furthermore, Countryman emphasized that this is just the beginning, stating, "Our work is not done," as the investigation is expected to result in more arrests.

Massive Law Enforcement Presence

Early Thursday morning, over 250 agents, including seven FBI SWAT teams, descended on Columbus in a coordinated effort to take down high-profile targets. The sheer scale of the operation highlights the severity of the drug problem plaguing the city. However, suspects considered armed and dangerous were apprehended. Authorities believed this marked a major victory in the fight against violent crime in the area. Moreover, local law enforcement worked alongside federal partners to ensure that the operation was properly executed.

Over $280 Million in Drugs & Firearms Seized

The bust led to the seizure of a staggering $280 million worth of drugs, firearms, and cash. Authorities revealed the extensive haul during a press conference, providing a detailed breakdown of the items seized:

155 firearms

$273,433 in U.S. currency

496 pounds of methamphetamine (valued at $22.4 million)

57.21 kilos of cocaine (valued at $5.7 million)

7.1 kilos of fentanyl (valued at $707,273)

55,248 pounds of marijuana (valued at $250 million)

1.3 kilos of heroin (valued at $130,859)

5.9 pounds of GHB (valued at $267,152)

755.8 grams of mushrooms (valued at $15,116)

A significant portion of the marijuana was reportedly sourced from illegal grow operations in California, which authorities believe illustrates the broad reach of the drug network.

Fake News Surrounding PeeWee Longway's Health