Peewee Longway Arrested In Massive $280 Million Drug Bust

Peewee Longway was among 101 people to be arrested in the case.

Peewee Longway was among a total of 101 people that police in Columbus, Georgia on Friday in a major drug bust. In the raid, authorities seized a total of 7.1 kilograms of fentanyl, 57.21 kilograms of cocaine, 55,248 pounds of marijuana, and 1.3 kilograms of heroin. Altogether, the drugs are reportedly valued at over $200 million. Multiple federal, local, and state agencies worked together in the bust, with the FBI bringing in 250 agents and analysts to assist.

Discussing "Operation Sweet Silence," Sheriff Greg Countryman used the opportunity to demand an end to gang activity in Columbus. "If you're involved in criminal activity, I want to send this message to you. Just because your name was not caught in the arrest yesterday, I don't want you to relapse," Countryman said, as caught by Complex. "I don't want you to breathe a breath of fresh air, a sigh of relief, because our work is not done. Just because you were not arrested does not mean that we're not looking at you. So don't get too comfortable because our work is not finished."

Read More: 5 Reasons You Should Be Listening To Peewee Longway

Peewee Longway Performs During Gucci & Friends Homecoming Concert

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: Rapper Pee Wee Longway performs on stage at the Gucci and Friends Homecoming. Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Longway's exact role in the allegations remains unclear. On social media, fans have been sharing supportive messages. "We all know PeeWee Longway don’t talk to the Feds," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another posted: "That Migos, Rich Homie Quan, Peewee Longway, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, & Young Thug era really died in front of our eyes in a couple years… 14 year old me sad rn." Others called for his freedom.