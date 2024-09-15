Lil Woody Prays For Young Thug’s Freedom Amid RICO Trial: “Wrong Is Wrong”

Lil Woody's post has earned mixed reactions.

Young Thug has yet to see any major updates in his ongoing RICO trial, leaving his fans and loved ones more frustrated than ever. This includes star witness Lil Woody, who's been making plenty of headlines as of late for his courtroom antics. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt message about the case.

"Father God we need you now more than ever I pray that you answer our prayer and free Jeffery & co-defendants. The world has seen the treatment our justice system has done to us lock us up forced us to tell untruthful stories. The mistreatment is cr*zy," he wrote. "Wrong is wrong we have sympathy for all the victims and their families as kids bad choices are made and punishment is acceptable but this is a different story this is corruption this is madness and very personal."

Read More: Young Thug Thirsts For Mariah The Scientist With Return To Instagram

Lil Woody Shares Heartfelt Message About Young Thug

"God you know our heart and mindset you know our growth please touch the wicked and change their heart and release them 6 men that’s fighting for their life everyday in that court room," Woody continued. "They have family that loves them and need them." Some fans are praising Woody for his kind words about the case. Others are looking back at his past, and questioning whether or not he actually means them.