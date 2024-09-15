Lil Woody Prays For Young Thug’s Freedom Amid RICO Trial: “Wrong Is Wrong”

BYCaroline Fisher48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Rapper Young Thug attends 1st Party of The Year at Gold Room on January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Woody's post has earned mixed reactions.

Young Thug has yet to see any major updates in his ongoing RICO trial, leaving his fans and loved ones more frustrated than ever. This includes star witness Lil Woody, who's been making plenty of headlines as of late for his courtroom antics. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt message about the case.

"Father God we need you now more than ever I pray that you answer our prayer and free Jeffery & co-defendants. The world has seen the treatment our justice system has done to us lock us up forced us to tell untruthful stories. The mistreatment is cr*zy," he wrote. "Wrong is wrong we have sympathy for all the victims and their families as kids bad choices are made and punishment is acceptable but this is a different story this is corruption this is madness and very personal."

Read More: Young Thug Thirsts For Mariah The Scientist With Return To Instagram

Lil Woody Shares Heartfelt Message About Young Thug

"God you know our heart and mindset you know our growth please touch the wicked and change their heart and release them 6 men that’s fighting for their life everyday in that court room," Woody continued. "They have family that loves them and need them." Some fans are praising Woody for his kind words about the case. Others are looking back at his past, and questioning whether or not he actually means them.

Either way, Woody's found a great deal of success on social media since taking the stand. Earlier this month, for example, he hopped online to show it off. According to him, he's reached over 4 million accounts on Instagram since August. What do you think of Lil Woody penning a heartfelt message about Young Thug? Are you surprised? What about Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...