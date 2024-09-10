Young Thug Tweets Out Support For Tyreek Hill After Police Detainment

Thugger knows legal red tape well.

Young Thug has his hands full. The rapper is currently facing RICO charges, and if convicted, he will go away for an estimated 120 years. That said, Thug took time out of his tight schedule to give a shout out to Tyreek Hill. The NFL superstar got into trouble with the law on September 8, following a traffic stop. Hill was released after receiving a citation, but the media fallout from the athlete's interaction with the police has been sizable. Young Thug noticed, and showed love to his celebrity peer once he was in the clear.

Young Thug's tweet got right to the point. "The Cheetah's free," he wrote, referencing Tyreek Hill's nickname. The association may seem tenuous, but Hill has actually voiced support for Young Thug's cause in the past. Following the Dolphins' first game of the season, Hill participated in an on the field interview with CBS. The superstar athlete avoided questions regarding the arrest. Instead, he sang the praises of those in his life, and gave a special tip of the cap to Young Thug. Hill wiped his nose and said "SLATT" directly into the camera before resuming his celebration. "SLATT" is a phrase commonly used by Young Thug and the rest of the YSL group.

Read More: Lil Woody Flaunts Social Media Success Amid Young Thug Trial Antics

Young Thug Got A Shout Out From Hill In Return

Tyreek Hill's traffic stop occurred on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was detained by police outside of the Hard Rock Stadium right before the game started. ESPN reported that Hill was driving erratically without a seatbelt on. He also had fellow Dolphins teammate, Calais Campbell, riding shotgun. The body cam footage shows that the interaction between Hill and the police escalated when the former opened up his car door. The police then dragged him from the vehicle and pushed him to the ground. Tyreek Hill can be heard telling his agent (who was on the phone) that he was getting arrested.

The union representing the Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement following Tyreek Hill's detainment. The statement clarified that Hill was never placed under arrest. It also characterized the NFL star as "uncooperative" with the officers who were on the scene. "Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers," the rep claimed. "[He] refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground." Young Thug's legal issues persist, but at least Hill's appear to be behind him.