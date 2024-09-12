DJ Akademiks Says He’s “100% Sure” Young Thug Will Be Found Guilty

DJ Akademiks has an interesting prediction.

Last month, republican Fulton County D.A. candidate Courtney Kramer took to Twitter/X to announce that she'd free Young Thug if she got elected. The rapper has been locked up for over two years on RICO charges and is currently in the middle of a high-profile trial. While her promise certainly got a lot of attention online, many don't believe she stands a chance against current D.A. Fani Willis.

This includes DJ Akademiks, who weighed in during a recent interview with VladTV. According to him, most voters think that Willis is doing a good job of reducing local crime rates, and want to see her reelected. Moreover, he believes that Young Thug will ultimately be found guilty.

DJ Akademiks Discusses Young Thug's Ongoing RICO Trial

"As far as the trial, sh*t show," he explained. "What's most likely gonna happen, I 100% do believe that he's gonna be found guilty. They're throwing everything and the kitchen sink... So much taxpayer money has gone into it, they don't want to do a mistrial at this point. I think it's gonna be guilty but I think it's gonna be overturned on appeal, and I think once it's overturned on appeal, absolutely not they will not try it again."

While it remains to be seen whether or not Ak is correct, most can agree with his "sh*t show" remark. Now that Lil Woody is off the stand, the trial has been making fewer headlines than usual, but some moments have stood out. Recently, for example, Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel said in court that he sees himself as a civil rights leader. What do you think of DJ Akademiks theorizing that Young Thug will be found guilty in his RICO case? Do you agree with him or not? What about his comments about Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.