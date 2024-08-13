Lil Woody's Lawyer Hit With 6-Month Suspension Amid YSL Case

Lil Woody took the stand on Monday.

The Supreme Court of Georgia has issued a six-month suspension for Lil Woody's attorney, Jonathan R. Melnick, for conduct unrelated to the YSL RICO trial. He allegedly failed to notify a client of an important court proceeding in a child support case. The decision was announced in an opinion published on August 13th.

"Having carefully reviewed the record and the parties’ contentions, we determine that a suspension is appropriate given that Melnick’s misconduct was willful rather than negligent and harmed his client and the fact that he has received three prior disciplinary sanctions for similar conduct. See ABA Standards 4.42 (a) and 8.2, Bar Rule 4-103," the court wrote. "We further determine that the mitigating factors do not outweigh the aggravating factors. Thus, based on the particular facts of this case and this Court’s prior precedent in similar cases, we conclude that a six-month suspension is the appropriate sanction for Melnick’s violations of Rules 1.3 and 1.4."

Read More: Lil Woody Flexes A Stack Of Cash As He Remains Unfazed During The Ongoing YSL Trial

Young Thug's Lawyer Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The opinion concludes: "Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that Jonathan R. Melnick is suspended from the practice of law in Georgia for six months. The suspension based on this opinion will take effect as of the date this opinion is issued and will expire by its own terms six months later." Check out the full filing below.

Lil Woody's Lawyer Faces Suspension