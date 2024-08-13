Lil Woody's Lawyer Hit With 6-Month Suspension Amid YSL Case

The Supreme Court of Georgia has issued a six-month suspension for Lil Woody's attorney, Jonathan R. Melnick, for conduct unrelated to the YSL RICO trial. He allegedly failed to notify a client of an important court proceeding in a child support case. The decision was announced in an opinion published on August 13th.
"Having carefully reviewed the record and the parties’ contentions, we determine that a suspension is appropriate given that Melnick’s misconduct was willful rather than negligent and harmed his client and the fact that he has received three prior disciplinary sanctions for similar conduct. See ABA Standards 4.42 (a) and 8.2, Bar Rule 4-103," the court wrote. "We further determine that the mitigating factors do not outweigh the aggravating factors. Thus, based on the particular facts of this case and this Court’s prior precedent in similar cases, we conclude that a six-month suspension is the appropriate sanction for Melnick’s violations of Rules 1.3 and 1.4."
Young Thug's Lawyer Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse
The opinion concludes: "Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that Jonathan R. Melnick is suspended from the practice of law in Georgia for six months. The suspension based on this opinion will take effect as of the date this opinion is issued and will expire by its own terms six months later." Check out the full filing below.
Lil Woody's Lawyer Faces Suspension
As for the YSL trial, Woody came back on the stand in Fulton County on Monday. He admitted to lying about almost everything he previously claimed in 2015 in an effort to avoid jail time. Be on the lookout for further updates on the YSL RICO case on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]