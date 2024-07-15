Lil Woody Flexes A Stack Of Cash As He Remains Unfazed During The Ongoing YSL Trial

BYZachary Horvath104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil woody ysl
Image via HNHH
Lil Woody continues to walk on thin ice.

With the "dumpster fire" that is the YSL RICO trial, it is no surprise to see that Lil Woody is acting up again. This seemingly never-ending case appears to rarely progress as it is, so seeing one of Thugger's affiliates is just another thing keeping the final decision further out of reach. Lil Woody's position throughout this debacle has been just one of many subplots swirling around the trial. Fans of the So Much Fun rapper have not been a fan of this guy since his decision to plead the Fifth Amendment to prevent testifying against Young Thug and from self-incrimination.

That happened in early June and because of that, he has a massive target on him. People online have been trolling and coming at him, especially after one of his affiliates was killed at the end of last month. Furthermore, Woody's questionable decisions, such as firing his lawyer mid-testimony, appear to be a handful in a continuous series of events that could get him and maybe Thug in even more serious trouble.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Returns To No. 1 Following Music Video Hype

Lil Woody Shuts Up The Brokies Amid YSL Trial

For example, Woody was just seen in public during the current resting period of the trial flexing his money. The video was reshared by 2Cool2Blog and when the YSL bandmate turns to the camera, he shushes any haters out there. "I thought a broke n**** said somethin'", he said. Fans were absolutely bamboozled by his nonchalant attitude with one user saying, "You would think he would be laying low — ni*ahz don’t learn 🫠".

What are your thoughts on Lil Woody flashing stacks of cash during the current state of the YSL trial? Do you think he is indeed innocent in all of this? Or do you think he is just trying tough to hide his guilt? Is he the biggest reason this trial has not really progressed? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Woody, the YSL trial, and Young Thug. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: "Foolio" Claims He Will Be Voting For Donald Trump As The Unnerving IG Posts Continue

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...