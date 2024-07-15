Lil Woody Flexes A Stack Of Cash As He Remains Unfazed During The Ongoing YSL Trial

Lil Woody continues to walk on thin ice.

With the "dumpster fire" that is the YSL RICO trial, it is no surprise to see that Lil Woody is acting up again. This seemingly never-ending case appears to rarely progress as it is, so seeing one of Thugger's affiliates is just another thing keeping the final decision further out of reach. Lil Woody's position throughout this debacle has been just one of many subplots swirling around the trial. Fans of the So Much Fun rapper have not been a fan of this guy since his decision to plead the Fifth Amendment to prevent testifying against Young Thug and from self-incrimination.

That happened in early June and because of that, he has a massive target on him. People online have been trolling and coming at him, especially after one of his affiliates was killed at the end of last month. Furthermore, Woody's questionable decisions, such as firing his lawyer mid-testimony, appear to be a handful in a continuous series of events that could get him and maybe Thug in even more serious trouble.

Lil Woody Shuts Up The Brokies Amid YSL Trial

For example, Woody was just seen in public during the current resting period of the trial flexing his money. The video was reshared by 2Cool2Blog and when the YSL bandmate turns to the camera, he shushes any haters out there. "I thought a broke n**** said somethin'", he said. Fans were absolutely bamboozled by his nonchalant attitude with one user saying, "You would think he would be laying low — ni*ahz don’t learn 🫠".