YSL Woody Affiliate Reportedly Murdered In Atlanta Amid Young Thug RICO Trial

News outlets and law enforcement don't have a lot of information at press time about what led up to this shooting.

A lot of speculation is running rampant online right now due to the alleged murder of an affiliate of YSL Woody's supposedly named Tay. Moreover, this discussion is happening because of Woody's involvement as a witness in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial, and how folks are claiming that there must be a connection here. We want to make it clear that there's little confirmation on whether a shooting victim is actually an associate of the YSL member's, and that any theories about the reason for this attack are purely speculative and unrelated to the case at press time. The tragedy occurred in Southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning (June 30) at an apartment complex in Peyton Place off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and police reported no other injuries.

Furthermore, the last update we got concerning YSL Woody and the Young Thug trial are about theories seeking to answer why Thug might not have paid for Woody's legal fees. These rumors landed on the Internet courtesy of 1090 Jake's recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, and are also unconfirmed as of writing this article. There was a big back and forth between whether or not Woody would testify in the case, which obviously prompted its own heated debate around the idea of snitching. It's been an unfortunate narrative in the case either way, albeit an expected one given the circumstances of these alleged crimes.

YSL Woody Affiliate Allegedly Shot

Meanwhile, other folks are instead focusing on a very interesting recent Young Thug tweet. "Whateva wham say goes," Thugger sent out, and "Wham" is his nickname for Lil Baby. As you're probably aware, Baby has been dissing Gunna for a while now, a former close partner still on YSL that many folks launched snitching claims against after his plea deal in this trial. Did the Atlanta trap pioneer cosign one of his protege's attacks against another or does this have nothing to do with the case?