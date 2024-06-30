YSL Woody Affiliate Reportedly Murdered In Atlanta Amid Young Thug RICO Trial

BYGabriel Bras Nevares12.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Presents New Album "DS4EVER"
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Young Thug attends Gunna Presents New Album "DS4EVER" Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
News outlets and law enforcement don't have a lot of information at press time about what led up to this shooting.

A lot of speculation is running rampant online right now due to the alleged murder of an affiliate of YSL Woody's supposedly named Tay. Moreover, this discussion is happening because of Woody's involvement as a witness in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial, and how folks are claiming that there must be a connection here. We want to make it clear that there's little confirmation on whether a shooting victim is actually an associate of the YSL member's, and that any theories about the reason for this attack are purely speculative and unrelated to the case at press time. The tragedy occurred in Southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning (June 30) at an apartment complex in Peyton Place off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and police reported no other injuries.

Furthermore, the last update we got concerning YSL Woody and the Young Thug trial are about theories seeking to answer why Thug might not have paid for Woody's legal fees. These rumors landed on the Internet courtesy of 1090 Jake's recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, and are also unconfirmed as of writing this article. There was a big back and forth between whether or not Woody would testify in the case, which obviously prompted its own heated debate around the idea of snitching. It's been an unfortunate narrative in the case either way, albeit an expected one given the circumstances of these alleged crimes.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Judge Refuses To Step Down After Ex-Parte Meeting Debacle

YSL Woody Affiliate Allegedly Shot

Meanwhile, other folks are instead focusing on a very interesting recent Young Thug tweet. "Whateva wham say goes," Thugger sent out, and "Wham" is his nickname for Lil Baby. As you're probably aware, Baby has been dissing Gunna for a while now, a former close partner still on YSL that many folks launched snitching claims against after his plea deal in this trial. Did the Atlanta trap pioneer cosign one of his protege's attacks against another or does this have nothing to do with the case?

Either way, we still have to see what comes of this mystery murder, and whether there's an actual link to YSL Woody here. There are also rumors that Thug's brother Unfoonk will reveal some important information soon. Many fans raised eyebrows at his musings on whether to "set the record straight," considering that he also took a plea deal. It's all a pretty confusing and concerning affair, so we'll see what happens with it.

Read More: Foolio's Mom Confirms Documentary Plans & Thanks Young Thug For Believing In Her Son

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"Music1090 Jake Theorizes On Why Young Thug Might Not Have Paid For YSL Woody's Lawyer8.4K
Gunna's DS4EVER LA Listening PartyMusicYoung Thug Trial Takes Bizarre Turn As Lil Woody Tells Prosecutor To Get Away From Him33.5K
Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up ConcertsMusicYFN Lucci Allegedly Offered Plea Deal For 17 Years In Prison17.4K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Takes Jail Time Over Testifying12.5K