Young Thug Posts Cryptic Tweet About Lil Baby Amidst YSL Trial

Thugger has our attention.

There are a lot of moving parts in the YSL trial. Young Thug is the leader, and therefore the face, of the organization, but Lil Baby and Gunna have played pivotal roles. Lil Baby has continued to voice support for Thug. Gunna, on the other hand, has come under fire from the hip-hop world. Many believe Gunna snitched on his label boss to save himself, though he refutes these claims. This context is important, because Young Thug's recent tweet doesn't provide any. The rapper sent a message to Lil Baby, and fans are unsure as to what it could mean.

The tweet in question was posted on June 26. Young Thug wrote: "Whateva wham say goes," which again, makes little sense in a vacuum. "Wham" is the nickname Thug has for Lil Baby, which implies the rapper is supporting whatever Lil Baby wants to do on the outside. Simple enough. Except for the fact that the message was shared shortly after footage of Gunna surfaced online. The footage in question sees Gunna declaring that he's still part of YSL. "I'm still signed," the rapper asserted. "Still providing, like we still been pushing. No paperwork has been changed... It's still going."

Young Thug And Lil Baby Have Remained Close Friends

Lil Baby and Gunna, who were once serial collaborators, have been on the outs since the YSL trial started. Lil Baby even threw subliminal disses at Gunna on the song "Family Freestyle" from 2023. "Some ni***s taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy," Baby rapped. More disses came on "350," which saw the rapper calling an unnamed target a "rat." It doesn't take much to arrive at the conclusion that Lil Baby is siding with Young Thug in the YSL cold war.