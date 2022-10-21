The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.

Thugger has been incarcerated since earlier this year after he, Gunna, and several of their alleged associates were arrested. Authorities have accused the rappers of being a part of a criminal organization, YSL, but they have insisted that it is only a record label, not a gang.

We recently reported on Lil Baby speaking about his incarcerated friends, noting that he communicates with Young Thug more than Gunna. In a new interview with XXL, Baby elaborates on their relationship.

“He’s not like one of my rap friends. He’s one of my personal friends. We actually talk on the phone,” he said. “Or if we in the same city, like one of them guys that I pull up on.”

“So, him being incarcerated, it be different for me. He ain’t like one of the rappers where I don’t see in years or I don’t talk to for real anyway. I really talk to him from a day to day. Me and Gunna, we like neighbors. So, for them to be in a situation and I don’t really talk to them like that, it kinda mess with me a little bit for sure.”

As he’s stated before, Lil Baby reiterated the advice he gives Thugger while he awaits his fate behind bars.

“Read,” said Baby. “That’s the advice. Like logical, I know you in there, while you’re in there, read. Get some books. Figure out what you wanna learn about ’cause while you in there and shit, just figure out some shit, ya feel me? Then when you get out, you got a whole new avenue and just apply it to your life when you get out.”

Both Young Thug and Gunna’s trials are set to begin at the top of 2023. Gunna was recently denied bond for the third time and his legal team has reportedly set the wheels in motion for a fourth bail hearing.

