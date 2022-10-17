The RICO case stacked against Gunna and Young Thug has the industry concerned. Fans and loved ones of the two rappers have awaited more information about the charges against them, as well as the two dozen others who were arrested in connection with this case. It has been alleged that YSL is a criminal organization and not simply a record label—accusations that have been denied since the onset.

Lil Baby has reportedly been in communication with his friends while they have been behind bars awaiting trial. As he promoted his album It’s Only Me in an interview with The Associated Press, the hitmaker was asked about his feelings regarding Thugger and Wunna’s incarceration.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“It honestly kind of (expletive) me up, like on a day-to-day. I try my best not to think of it,” he said. “I haven’t been talking to Gunna as much, but I talk to Thug often. It’s one of those things I try to keep off my mind. If I think about it too much, I get deep into it. It’s the fact that I know the situation of where we are and what we’ve overcome. I know them personally. I know what they’re doing and what they are not to a certain extent.”

“To know the picture that they are painting isn’t really them. It’s really scary,” he continued. “I’m in that same position. They could be painting the same picture to me. I know for a fact that’s not what it is. But I’m also seeing people in jail when I know it’s not what it is. It kind of (expletive) with your insanity a little bit.

Baby also shared the advice he has given to Young Thug, and it boils down to reading more. Because he served time in jail, Baby knows firsthand what it is like on the inside.

“This is a time when we got to do what we to get through this situation. Just read. Stack up on your knowledge. It’s nothing else to do. Get you some real good books. Let that be the reason.”

[via]