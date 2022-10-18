Lil Baby says that he has no plans of releasing a deluxe version of his new album, It’s Only Me. Explaining his decision to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Baby said that he doesn’t want to prolong the process and instead begin focusing on his next album.

“I’m not going to try to do a deluxe. I’m just going to let that rock out, let that be it. I think I just want to go on and get it out there,” Baby stated. “I had [the fans] waiting so long, I don’t even want to prolong it no more. Go on and knock this whole It’s Only Me out, and come on out with another album.”

It’s Only Me hit streaming services on October 14, two years after the release of his previous album, My Turn. The new project features appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty across its 23-song tracklist.

As for why the album is so long, Baby explained to Lowe: “It was a lot of songs to choose from. That’s how I ended up choosing so many… I’d say maybe 80 songs. but for where I am in my career and how fast things changed for me, I’m almost a completely different person. So in my lyrics, you could hear a major elevation.”

It’s Only Me is expected to debut at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart, which would make it Baby’s third album to top the chart.

Check out Baby’s interview with Zane Lowe here.

