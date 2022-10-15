Lil Baby says that he struggled to find happiness for a long time early in his career, telling The Experience Podcast‘s Big Loon that he was in a “dark spot.” Baby reflected on his career path while appearing on the show, earlier this week.

“There was a long time, I wasn’t happy,” Baby admitted. “I had a lot of shit I was going through. Getting adjusted to this shit, changing, having to stop being around people I’m used to being around, doing shit I used to be doing. Like, this is over time, I feel — and I know I can adapt to any environment. So it was just like, adapting to my new environment put me in a dark spot for a minute.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From there, Baby explained that adjusting to fame felt like starting his life over: “Really starting everything over, all the way down to your thoughts. That shit can kinda fuck with you. Now you really gotta tell yourself, ‘You can’t think like that no more.’ That shit can be a little depressing.”

Baby also says that his desire to get better is what keeps him grounded as he becomes more and more successful.

“I see how [people] can get blurry,” he explained. “And that’s because they finally getting everything they wanted. I ain’t get everything I wanted yet out this shit. Now, when I get it, I might go to actin’ different. But for right now, I ain’t got what I want yet.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Baby spoke about lighter-hearted topics such as how much he charges for a feature. He recently released his third studio album, It’s Only Me.

Check out Baby’s appearance on The Experience Podcast below.

