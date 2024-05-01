DJ Akademiks Flabbergasted By Being Mentioned During Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug has been sorely missed by the entire rap community ever since he was arrested back in May 2022. He was brought in on a 56-count indictment that allegedly saw him head an Atlanta street gang that committed multiple serious crimes. Fans and peers alike are constantly wondering when he will be free, or what his fate will ultimately be. It seems we are far away from any decision as of now. Yak Gotti's attorney filed a motion recently to shorten the prosecution's witness list. Currently, the list is at a reported 400. One of those 400 could be DJ Akademiks, as his name was dropped in a recent YSL RICO trial.

There is no confirmation if he is even a suspected witness. But with names like LeBron James and Serena Williams being tossed around, DJ Akademiks has a good chance of being called in. The social media pundit has talked about this lengthy case extensively, so it was not too much of shocker to hear his name talked about. However, Akademiks was sure as hell confused as to why he was mentioned.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Rakes In Impressive Number Of Plays On "Euphoria" Just 24 Hours Later

DJ Akademiks Gets Called A He/She At YSL RICO Trial

In fact, he clipped the portion of the livestream of the highly publicized trial where he was discussed. Wat dey talmbout in dis YSL trial mayne," AK tweeted. At one point the judge questioned if "he or she" is coming to testify and according to the clip, he is not. Fans in the comments were having a field day with that. The judge also asked how the videos of DJ's commentary on Thug would be brought up. However, the clip ended just before that explanation.

What are your thoughts on DJ Akademiks being name dropped in the YSL RICO Case? Do you think he will be called to speak at a court trial, why or why not? What do you see happening to Young Thug when this is all set and done? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DJ Akademiks, Young Thug, and the YSL RICO case. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Announces New Album That's Arriving Very Soon