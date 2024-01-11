LeBron James And Serena Williams Brought Up In YSL RICO Trial

Every time it seems like the strangest thing yet has happened in the Young Thug YSL RICO case, it manages to one-up itself. Across the past few days, one of the label's co-founders Tick has been testifying and there's been a number of explosive moments from his testimony alone. But that may not even cover the most surprising development. That came when the court's Zoom meeting was hacked, seemingly by a fan of Young Thug. The fan interrupted the trial proceedings while calling for the rapper to be freed.

Today, Tick was back again this time for cross-examination from the defense. One of the strategies Thug's defense lawyers deployed was an attempt to muddy the water about what signified somebody as a gang member or gang affiliate. To do so he introduced several pieces of evidence of unaffiliated celebrities doing similar things to what the prosecution had alleged were gang activity. This included Lil Wayne's tattoos, the way Serena Williams was walking, and most notably a clip of Lebron James. In the clip, Lebron does a "slime" handshake with one of his Lakers teammates. The defense is using that as evidence that more evidence is needed to prove somebody is actually gang affiliated. Check out the video of the testimony below.

Read More: Young Thug Back In Court As Trial Resumes

LeBron James Video Used In Young Thug Trial

Before Tick could finish being cross-examined, the judge delayed the continuation of the trial until later this month. Wild headlines about the YSL case will slow down until at least January 22 when it's due to get back under way. The judge left both the jury and legal teams with a request to use the time off to get their appropriate flu shots and vaccinations.

Sickness has already been an issue in the case responsible for more than one delay in trial proceedings. What do you think of Tick answering questions about LeBron James handshakes during the YSL RICO trial? Do you think the defense's evidence helped raised the barrier for proof of gang affiliation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

[Via]