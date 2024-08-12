Lil Woody Deemed A “Hostile Witness” After Explosive Rant During Young Thug Trial

Lil Woody is tired of the prosecution's questions and of how they have called him to continually be their witness in the Young Thug case.

The state's key witness in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is starting to get tired of their questioning, their pressures, and their efforts to use him to win. Moreover, Lil Woody recently went on an explosive rant against prosecutors questioning him on the stand, explained why he's talking about the Thugger situation, and even got himself marked as a hostile witness for disparaging comments he made about a detective. Overall, it seems like a very contentious situation that has been difficult for prosecutors to handle, and Woody risks jail time if he refuses to cooperate or if he divulges too much about his own crimes, and you can understand how contradictory that sounds.

"Like I told you before y'all called me to trial, I have lied," Lil Woody's rant against the state began as he took the stand during Young Thug's trial. "I made things up, I told you this before y'all brought me in this courtroom, and I'm telling you now. You asked me about 2015. I had got my life together. Y'all are trying to put this on my conscience, y'all are trying to put people's lives in my hands.

Lil Woody's Rant

"I don't want to lie on people, I don't want to be here, y'all have pressured me," Lil Woody continued in the Young Thug trial. "I'm tired of y'all 'cause y'all know y'all wrong, and y'all Black people doing this to us. Leave me alone, let me leave. Man, y'all pissing me off. Listen, I don't recall nothing I said to no police, stop asking me these questions. I'm telling you I don't recall. That's what you want me to say?"

Woody Becomes A "Hostile Witness" In Young Thug Trial