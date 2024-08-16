Young Thug Trial: Republican D.A. Candidate Promises To Free Rapper If Elected

"If I am elected as the next District Attorney of Fulton County, I promise to end this prosecution immediately," Courtney Kramer writes.

Young Thug has been behind bars for over two years now on RICO charges. Unfortunately, the hitmaker's legal battle doesn't show any signs of coming to an end. His trial began in November of last year and is still underway. Of course, this has left all involved feeling as jaded as ever. It's become the longest trial in Georgia's state history, and today, the rapper spent his 33rd birthday in prison.

Now, however, republican Fulton County DA candidate Courtney Kramer is promising to dismiss the case if elected. In a letter shared on X today, the former Donald Trump intern expresses outrage over the long-winded legal battle, claiming that ending it will be the first step she takes to "restore justice, transparency, and integrity" to the Office of the District Attorney.

Courtney Kramer Challenges Fani Willis To Dismiss YSL RICO Case And Free Young Thug

"If I am elected as the next District Attorney of Fulton County, I promise to end this prosecution immediately," the letter reads in part. "I challenge my opponent [Fani Willis] to do the same thing, the right thing, and end this prosecution and release the accused in this case who are being held without bond." While there are certainly no guarantees here for Young Thug, it's the first glimmer of hope his fans have seen in a while. The DA election is in November, and Willis has yet to respond to Kramer's latest challenge.

Kramer's letter arrived shortly after Trump appeared on Adin Ross' stream, claiming that Young Thug is being treated unfairly by Willis in his case. "I heard it from other people that he's being treated unfairly. So, he's got to be treated fairly," he told the internet personality. What do you think of Fulton County DA candidate Courtney Kramer promising to end the YSL RICO trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.