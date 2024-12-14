Fulton County DA Fani Willis Plans To Prosecute Five More YSL Defendants After RICO Loss

March, 1, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Alex Siltz/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
She's not giving up just yet.

Georgia's Fulton County's District Attorney Fani Willis is quite the controversial figure these days for her involvement in a Donald Trump case and her leadership in the YSL RICO trial. Moreover, while most would characterize the latter as a loss for the State, she told WSB-TV Atlanta Channel 2's Mark Winne during a recent interview that she has no regrets about moving forward with that proceeding. If Willis could do it all over again, she said, she would. According to her, it's part of the reason why citizens elected her and part of the job that her constituents want her to carry out, so she'll swing and miss as much as she has to.

"There were lives lost and they're lives that matter," Fani Willis said of the YSL RICO case. "And as long as I’m the DA, no matter your socioeconomic status, or your race, your life is going to have value if you’re harmed in this community. [...] Obviously when you try a case, you go back and you look at things and you always have a Monday morning quarterbacking analysis."

Fani Willis, The District Attorney Going After YSL, In 2022

Feb 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, United States; Fani Willis, District Attorney for Fulton County, opened an investigation last year, into any potential attempts to improperly influence the 2020 general election in Georgia by then President Donald Trump and his associates. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Chambers-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, Fani Willis revealed that she plans to go after five other remaining YSL defendants, although it's unclear who these defendants are. "I’m not going to get into the details of that case," she remarked. "As you know, I have five defendants pending. [...] I think [people forget] that many people took responsibility for their parts in that case." Meanwhile, here's what Fulton County Gang Prosecution Chief Chris Sperry had to say. "We’ve been prosecuting YSL gang members since before the YSL RICO and were going to continue to prosecute YSL gang members after the RICO," he relayed.

However, one of the YSL RICO trial's defendants launched a class action lawsuit against Fulton County Jail administrators, so this could be a more complicated effort in the public eye. Surely the near future will hold some more updates and clarifications on this move, which will come with its own issues. But for now, it seems like the State wants its get-back and still has more alleged crimes to prosecute.

