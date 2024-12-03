Yak Gotti Is Found Not Guilty On All Charges

BYZachary Horvath435 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
It's been a wild 24 hours for the YSL affiliate, but it's finally over.

Yak Gotti is finally going to be a free man. According to court room footage from DJ Akademiks on X, the YSL affiliate is not guilty on any of his charges. "You have been found not guilty on all charges," the judge told Gotti and his attorney. After hearing that relieving news, all the rapper could do was send a prayer thanking God. He also let out a huge sigh of relief, and given all he's been through, it's more than understandable. Gotti was one of two members of Young Thug's label to hear their fate in court today. The was found guilty on just one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Overall, it's really impressive comeback for YSL and his signees after a truly wild set of trials and hearings.

Speaking of which, yesterday was this entire case in nutshell. WSB-TV reported that on December 1, Gotti was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail. He sustained "minor injuries," but was obviously and thankfully okay enough to be able to stand in court today. Right now, fans are extremely happy to see them win on social media. "YSL with the 3-1 comeback to beat the Rico love to see it," one X user writes. "LETS GOOOOOOO," another exclaims.

Read More: Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

Yak Gotti Is Coming Home

Others are just confused as to why this all took so long. "So the entire trial was a waste of everyone's time," another pens. With entire RICO ordeal now patched up, how the group moves going forward will be something to monitor closely. Do they drop new music sometime early next year? Do they take some time off to get their bearings?

Right now, things aren't looking too great, at least in terms of Young Thug's situation. He's currently got a lot on his plate thanks to his 15 years of probation. Additionally, he seems to be totally done with Gunna, who he specifically requested to keep in contact with. Overall, it's probably going to take a long time before things somewhat get back to normal. But at the end of the day, YSL is slowly getting back on its feet, and that's what fans want to see.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...