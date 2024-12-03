Yak Gotti Is Found Not Guilty On All Charges

It's been a wild 24 hours for the YSL affiliate, but it's finally over.

Yak Gotti is finally going to be a free man. According to court room footage from DJ Akademiks on X, the YSL affiliate is not guilty on any of his charges. "You have been found not guilty on all charges," the judge told Gotti and his attorney. After hearing that relieving news, all the rapper could do was send a prayer thanking God. He also let out a huge sigh of relief, and given all he's been through, it's more than understandable. Gotti was one of two members of Young Thug's label to hear their fate in court today. The was found guilty on just one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Overall, it's really impressive comeback for YSL and his signees after a truly wild set of trials and hearings.

Speaking of which, yesterday was this entire case in nutshell. WSB-TV reported that on December 1, Gotti was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail. He sustained "minor injuries," but was obviously and thankfully okay enough to be able to stand in court today. Right now, fans are extremely happy to see them win on social media. "YSL with the 3-1 comeback to beat the Rico love to see it," one X user writes. "LETS GOOOOOOO," another exclaims.

Yak Gotti Is Coming Home

Others are just confused as to why this all took so long. "So the entire trial was a waste of everyone's time," another pens. With entire RICO ordeal now patched up, how the group moves going forward will be something to monitor closely. Do they drop new music sometime early next year? Do they take some time off to get their bearings?