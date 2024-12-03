Yak Gotti's Mother Delivers Powerful & Emotional Message After Her Son Had All Charges Dropped

“I stood down- 10 toes down - every day," the rapper's mother exclaimed.

Several hours ago, Atlanta rapper and member of Young Thug's YSL label, Yak Gotti received some incredible news. According to some court video from DJ Akademiks, he would be found not guilty on all charges. "You have been found not guilty on all charges," the judge read to him and his attorney, Douglas Weinstein. Given how turbulent this entire RICO case has been, all he could do was thank God with a prayer. He was one of two remaining defendants to await a verdict after refusing to take a guilty plea deal. It was a risky decision to do so, but it seemed like he was very confident. In fact, Weinstein even told the media that Gotti "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

That is exactly what happened today, although it was a slog to the finish line. Just hours before his court appearance, Gotti was stabbed and suffered "minor injuries." But that has to be one of the last things on his mind, and especially his mother's. Independent court reporter Meghann Cunniff managed to speak with or attend a public address by the rapper's caretaker, and it was an emotional moment.

Yak Gotti's Mother Was By Her Son's Side The Whole Way

Just like Yak Gotti, she is incredibly overwhelmed with happiness and relief. You can hear that tremble in her voice as she speaks to media with tremendous power. "I stood down- 10 toes down -every day," she began. "Every day. Day in, day out. I stood by my son. It was his decision to not take the plea, and I said, 'Whatever you wanna do, I wanna do."