Yak Gotti's Mother Delivers Powerful & Emotional Message After Her Son Had All Charges Dropped

Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
“I stood down- 10 toes down - every day," the rapper's mother exclaimed.

Several hours ago, Atlanta rapper and member of Young Thug's YSL label, Yak Gotti received some incredible news. According to some court video from DJ Akademiks, he would be found not guilty on all charges. "You have been found not guilty on all charges," the judge read to him and his attorney, Douglas Weinstein. Given how turbulent this entire RICO case has been, all he could do was thank God with a prayer. He was one of two remaining defendants to await a verdict after refusing to take a guilty plea deal. It was a risky decision to do so, but it seemed like he was very confident. In fact, Weinstein even told the media that Gotti "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

That is exactly what happened today, although it was a slog to the finish line. Just hours before his court appearance, Gotti was stabbed and suffered "minor injuries." But that has to be one of the last things on his mind, and especially his mother's. Independent court reporter Meghann Cunniff managed to speak with or attend a public address by the rapper's caretaker, and it was an emotional moment.

Yak Gotti's Mother Was By Her Son's Side The Whole Way

Just like Yak Gotti, she is incredibly overwhelmed with happiness and relief. You can hear that tremble in her voice as she speaks to media with tremendous power. "I stood down- 10 toes down -every day," she began. "Every day. Day in, day out. I stood by my son. It was his decision to not take the plea, and I said, 'Whatever you wanna do, I wanna do."

The longer she speaks the more emotional she gets and it's just a real amazing moment. "I prayed... thanked God for all the supporters all over the world... I appreciate the love." She continues, "My stood up 30 months, my son stood up and we was victorious... I'm thankful I never gave up on my son, never. He said, 'Mama im not takin' it, I'm standin' up.' And I stood right by him every day." Her close friends/family are there during this incredible message and it's so moving. Overall, all we can say is we are happy to see this end for everyone involved.

