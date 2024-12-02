Yak Gotti Stabbed In Prison While Awaiting RICO Verdict

We're hoping Yak recovers well.

Yak Gotti is one of two remaining defendants in the YSL RICO case, but it seems like he faced greater challenges than that recently. Moreover, according to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden, Gotti was stabbed on Sunday (December 1) in Fulton County Jail and suffered "minor injuries." However, it looks like he will recover well and will attend court today (Monday, December 2) to continue jury deliberations as he awaits his verdict. The rapper has been through a lot when it comes to this case, and amid some other controversies, we hope that he continues to recover and wraps this up one way or another soon.

For those unaware, one of those controversies involves an interrogation video that remains too vague and unclear to really pass judgement on regarding snitching allegations. But we have no idea if any of this relates to Yak Gotti suffering a stabbing attack, as very few details emerged concerning that incident. In fact, it's not the first time that something like this happened, as his mother claimed that folks in jail targeted him for a stabbing due to snitch rumors back in October of 2022.

That's how long the YSL RICO trial lasted, and we still have no end truly in sight when it comes to Yak Gotti and his codefendant Shannon Stillwell's remaining cases. Given their criminal records, they face mandatory maximum sentences if convicted of anything, although the judge is who will determine how much of that sentence they will spend in custody. So, for example, a 20-year RICO sentence could split up as five years behind bars and 15 on probation, but every single day of those five years must make up the sentence.