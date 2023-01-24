YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants.

During a recent interview with the Ugly Money podcast, the YSL co-founder revealed that Willis was once his defense attorney. Prior to landing a gig as the D.A. in Fulton County, Georgia, she represented Mondo, who wasn’t indicted in the RICO case, as his attorney.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPT. 20: Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Photo by David Walter Banks

“[She] was just my lawyer,” Mondo said, revealing that he has evidence to back up his claims. “I was the last case she was doing before she turned to being the [District Attorney].”

Additionally, Mondo said that there’s plenty of information publicly available to back up his claims. However, he said that Willis ultimately “switched sides” immediately after representing him. He also shot down rumors that she’d be able to use information gained during his tenure as Mondo’s attorney against the other YSL members.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Young Thug attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“That was for real just my lawyer, bruh. I ain’t never seen this lady act like this. This shit weird to me. That’s how I know all this shit is about politics,” he continued. “I’m sitting here talkin’ to her just like how we talkin’. Fani Willis lady — I used to talk to this lady like an auntie… All this shit puzzling and scary as hell. And it’s a lot of bullshit they’re putting out… Shit ain’t right.”

Despite being a co-founder of YSL, Mondo was never indicted as part of the RICO case. However, he stated that YSL is not a gang elsewhere in the interview.

