YSL Jurors Explain Decision To Acquit Yak Gotti In Massive RICO Trial

Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The YSL RICO trial finally came to and end this week and the jurors are speaking out.

Two members of the jury for the YSL RICO trial explained their verdict in the case during an interview with Melanie Goolsby on YouTube on Tuesday night. The discussion comes after the jury returned verdicts for the final two co-defendants, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell, earlier in the day. Some members of the jury reportedly were able to agree that YSL is technically a gang, but the group didn't feel they constitute an "enterprise."

“Was it this whole big organized thing, or was it just a bunch of people that were affiliated with each other doing individual stuff to take care of their families or to get revenge?” she said, as caught by Meghann Cuniff. Overall, the group agreed there simply wasn't enough evidence. “Most of the overt acts were Instagram pictures. A lot of us kind of feel like, I’m not about to put nobody in jail for, like, Instagram pictures," she added.

Young Thug Performs During Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

One of the jurors admitted she didn't know much about Young Thug before the trial, but left with a more positive impression of him. She described him as someone who "pulled himself up, you know, got himself out of the position that he was in, and tried to help other people.” She added: “It actually shined a more positive light in my eyes than what the state was trying to present."

YSL Jurors Speak Out On The Verdict

As for the entirety of Tuesday's verdict, the jury found Gotti not guilty on all charges. They found Stillwell, on the other hand, guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted involving the use or possession of a firearm, but not guilty on all other charges. The verdict comes after Young Thug accepted a plea deal in the case in October. Check out the jurors' discussion with Melanie Goolsby below.

