Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug has reportedly accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, according to reporter Thugger Daily and court footage, and could go home today (Thursday, October 31). It's unclear what the judge will decide as his sentence, what the plea deal entails, and other details. However, we know that this is reportedly a non-negotiated plea, which reportedly means that the judge will have the final sentencing say. The defense will ask for their ideal outcome, the state will follow with theirs, and then the judge will decide. This comes after various other plea deals in the YSL RICO case following some key deliberations over a potential mistrial and errors by the State.

Speaking of which, the State recommended a 45-year sentence with 25 years to serve followed by 20 on probation. Young Thug also affirmed in court that he was aware of the State's previous offer that he and his team turned down in favor of this non-negotiated plea. In addition, his legal team clarified that he could have gone home today for 15 years on probation if he successfully completed said probation. Thugger wouldn't have had to go into custody if he accepted this previous offer in question. If not, he faced probation revocation and 23 years "backloaded" in the Georgia prison system. The Atlanta rapper's attorney Brian Steel expressed that they "could not come to terms on all the conditions that the District Attorney was insisting upon."

Young Thug Reportedly Accepts Plea Deal

Furthermore, Young Thug pleaded guilty to all counts in his indictment except the RICO count and the gang leader count. He pleaded "nolo contendre," which basically means he neither admits nor denies the charges and simply agrees to accept them with the sentence and the fine. The State asked the court to deny this nolo plea and to only accept a guilty or non-guilty plea for those charges. However, the judge admitted this nolo plea.

Also, the State reportedly asked to seize all of Young Thug's property such as cars and jewelry, which he did not agree with. As this is all still very early in development, it's unclear what this will result in for the YSL RICO case. But it seems like it's almost over.