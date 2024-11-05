YSL Juror Vows To Be Biased Against The Prosecution

The jury is getting frustrated with how long the case is taking.

A juror in the YSL RICO case emailed Judge Paige Reese Whitaker admitting that they plan to be biased against the State no matter what happens because they're so angry with how long the case is taking. They made the proclamation while requesting to be removed from the historically lengthy trial. "I can no longer be unbiased towards any decisions moving forward," they wrote. From there, they projected that the case could go on for another three to six months based on how the state has been presenting its evidence.

Whitaker read the email aloud in full to the courtroom, this week. Despite the juror claiming to be biased, Whitaker decided not to remove them from the trial and blamed the state for turning the person against them. They said that they’d try to finish the case by the end of the year.

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives For YSL RICO Trial

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton. County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The update comes after Young Thug accepted a plea deal to get out of jail, last week. "I take responsibility for my crimes, for my charges," Thug said in court. "I want to say sorry to my family, my mom, my mom's got 11 kids, I can't say all their names, my managers, my kids." He went on to refer to himself as a "good guy," adding: "I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool, and I understand that you can't be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad."

YSL Jurors Are Getting Tired Of The Trial

Check out the moment Judge Whitaker read the juror's email aloud in court. Since his release from prison, Thug's linked up with T.I. and also teased having new music on the way.