Young Thug Trial: Multiple YSL Defendants Submit Plea Deal Counter-Offers To Fani Willis

A massive update in the YSL RICO trial may be looming.

Multiple defendants in the YSL RICO trial have made plea deal counter offers, which, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, are on District Attorney Fani Willis' desk for review as of Monday afternoon. It remains unclear if the courtroom will be open to the public later in the day.

The news has social media users anxious for updates on the trial. "Omg I’m nervous. If they take pleas they doing some time," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) theorized. Another slammed Willis as a "demon." They wrote: "Fani Willis is a demon who kept these men in her dungeon because she NEEDS CONVICTIONS. Fani Willis knows the jury will never convict these men and she needs to stop this train wreak yet she NEEDS CONVICTIONS!" Fans have been waiting almost a year for the end of what has become the longest criminal trial in Georgia's history.

Young Thug's Lawyers Arrive At The Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The update comes after the case nearly ended in a mistrial, last week, after a witness read a social media post on the stand featuring the hashtag #freequa. That section of the post had been redacted for the courtroom, but mistakenly not so for the exhibit of evidence from which the witness had been reading. The hashtag implied a previous jail sentence for one of the co-defendants, of which jurors should not have been made aware. "We’re not going to be able to un-ring this bell," defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland said at the time, as caught by Fox 5 Atlanta. "The state presented to the witness, I guess, the unredacted version [of the exhibit], didn’t prep him to not comment on it, and he did."

YSL Rico Trial Could Be Nearing An End