YSL's Mounk Tounk Blames His Plea Deal On The Stress Of Having Eight Children

Cole Blake
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The witness is now facing five years in prison.

Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, cited the stress and financial burden of having eight children as well as concerns about his mother's health as reasons he originally accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Sledge made headlines, last week, for going back on the deal during his testimony. He had agreed to admit sixteen alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas in order to avoid prison and serve 15 years of probation.

Instead of doing so, Sledge remarked "I don't recall" while on the stand. "We've got to take seriously the court system," Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said afterward, as caught by court reporter Meghann Cuniff. “Even if we entirely disregard item number eight of the factual acknowledgments, there are still many other ones that the state is relying upon. I don’t see how you get around the rest of it. One thing was sworn to in open court on December 28, 2022, and then something diametrically opposite was sworn to under oath on September 5.”

Young Thug's Lawyer Arrives At Court

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young. Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

After going back on the terms of his plea deal, Sledge will now face five years in prison. Young Thug has been behind bars since his initial arrest in May 2022. The latest issue with Sledge is far from the only viral moment from the lengthy trial. Earlier this week, the state played Thug's song, "Slime Sh*t," in the courtroom to analyze the lyrics.

Mounk Tounk Goes Back On His Plea Deal

Check out the moment authorities took Sledge into custody below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.

