YSL's Mounk Tounk Blames His Plea Deal On The Stress Of Having Eight Children

The witness is now facing five years in prison.

Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, cited the stress and financial burden of having eight children as well as concerns about his mother's health as reasons he originally accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Sledge made headlines, last week, for going back on the deal during his testimony. He had agreed to admit sixteen alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas in order to avoid prison and serve 15 years of probation.

Instead of doing so, Sledge remarked "I don't recall" while on the stand. "We've got to take seriously the court system," Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said afterward, as caught by court reporter Meghann Cuniff. “Even if we entirely disregard item number eight of the factual acknowledgments, there are still many other ones that the state is relying upon. I don’t see how you get around the rest of it. One thing was sworn to in open court on December 28, 2022, and then something diametrically opposite was sworn to under oath on September 5.”

After going back on the terms of his plea deal, Sledge will now face five years in prison. Young Thug has been behind bars since his initial arrest in May 2022. The latest issue with Sledge is far from the only viral moment from the lengthy trial. Earlier this week, the state played Thug's song, "Slime Sh*t," in the courtroom to analyze the lyrics.

Mounk Tounk Goes Back On His Plea Deal