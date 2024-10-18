Judge In Young Thug Trial Sentences Witness To Prison For Not Testifying Truthfully

More drama has ensued.

Young Thug's trial has taken several unexpected directions this year. None more unexpected, however, than the incident that was made on October 18. The judge presiding over the trial decided to sentence a witness in the case to five years in prison. The witness in question was Antonio Sledge, known as Mounk Tounk. It was determined that Sledge did not testify truthfully in the Young Thug trial. As a result, he had his probation revoked. The witness was immediately taken into custody.

The judge, Paige Reese Whitaker, decided that Sledge did not have "a proper regard for the judicial system." Sledge asked for time to surrender once his probation was revoked in court, but it was quickly denied. "I think y'all knew when you came in here that this was a strong possibility this might happen," Whitaker stated. The judge did, however, acknowledge and commend Sledge for staying out of trouble on the outside. "I hope this revocation has not set you back," she added.

The Young Thug Witness Was Sentenced To 5 Years

Fox 5 reported that Sledge repeatedly gave vague answers during his time on the stand. "I don’t recall" was a phrase he repeatedly used to answer questions. He also got himself in hot water when he admitted he had previously lied under oath. To make matters worse, Sledge got into a confrontation with Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love during a particular line of questioning. He asserted that he wasn't afraid of Love and ordered her stop yelling at him. Before Judge Whitaker's ruling, the Young Thug witness had a whopping 27 years, 7 months, and 8 days left on his probation.