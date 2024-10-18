Judge In Young Thug Trial Sentences Witness To Prison For Not Testifying Truthfully

BYElias Andrews1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
More drama has ensued.

Young Thug's trial has taken several unexpected directions this year. None more unexpected, however, than the incident that was made on October 18. The judge presiding over the trial decided to sentence a witness in the case to five years in prison. The witness in question was Antonio Sledge, known as Mounk Tounk. It was determined that Sledge did not testify truthfully in the Young Thug trial. As a result, he had his probation revoked. The witness was immediately taken into custody.

The judge, Paige Reese Whitaker, decided that Sledge did not have "a proper regard for the judicial system." Sledge asked for time to surrender once his probation was revoked in court, but it was quickly denied. "I think y'all knew when you came in here that this was a strong possibility this might happen," Whitaker stated. The judge did, however, acknowledge and commend Sledge for staying out of trouble on the outside. "I hope this revocation has not set you back," she added.

Read More: YSL Woody Issues Heartfelt Apology To Young Thug: “I’ll Never Forgive Myself”

The Young Thug Witness Was Sentenced To 5 Years

Fox 5 reported that Sledge repeatedly gave vague answers during his time on the stand. "I don’t recall" was a phrase he repeatedly used to answer questions. He also got himself in hot water when he admitted he had previously lied under oath. To make matters worse, Sledge got into a confrontation with Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love during a particular line of questioning. He asserted that he wasn't afraid of Love and ordered her stop yelling at him. Before Judge Whitaker's ruling, the Young Thug witness had a whopping 27 years, 7 months, and 8 days left on his probation.

Antonio Sledge was the head of security for the YSL record label. Atlanta News First reported that court documents filed prior to the trial saw Sledge allege that YSL was a street gang. The head of security said that YSL actually committed crimes as a means of boosting their credibility. When it came time for him to take the stand, however, he refuted these claims. Sledge had originally taken a plea deal in December of 2022. Judge Whitaker felt that the witness had "willfully" contradicted himself, and therefore needed to be punished to the full extent of the law. "There is just not a proper regard for the judicial system," Judge Whitaker concluded. "And the seriousness with which an oath in court needs to be taken."

Read More: Young Thug Wants Drake, Future & Metro Boomin To Squash The Beef, Pluto Retweets Him

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...