Young Thug Attempts To Get Bond From New Judge In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug is hoping his luck will change with a new judge in place.

Young Thug and his attorney, Brian Steele, have filed another motion attempting to get bond as the YSL RICO trial has received a new judge, Paige Reese Whitaker. They argue Thug has strong ties to the community and isn't a flight risk. Additionally, they say he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"In the Great State of Georgia, unlike other States, for purposes of pretrial bond analysis, the presumption of innocence remains with the person accused of an offense, even a capital offense, from arrest and even during trial..." the motion reads. "That means, prior to and during trial, Courts view the criminally accused to be innocent of the charges waged against him/her. It has been written that the most fundamental premise of our criminal justice system is that the criminally accused cannot be punished for an offense until the prosecution proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt... Thus, the granting of a reasonable pretrial bond must be preserved. Otherwise, the presumption of innocence, secured only after centuries of struggle, would lose its meaning."

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives At The Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County. Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young. Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Whitaker took over as the presiding judge in the case after Ural Glanville's recusal, earlier this month. “I would like for us to maintain a degree of decorum and dignity and professionalism that is what is expected of all of us as members of the bar,” Whitaker said. “I’m here to give everybody a fair trial, a fair shake, and follow the law.” To that end, she's banned headphones and eating in the courtroom.