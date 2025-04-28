News
#basedslime
Mixtapes
xaviersobased & OsamaSon Link For Quick 4-Track EP "#BASEDSLiME"
xaviersobased and OsamaSon have been buzzing in the underground scene and together they are looking to make a splash with this EP.
By
Zachary Horvath
6 hrs ago
