Xaviersobased Releases Soundcloud-Exclusive Project "Keep It Goin Xav"

Throughout 2024, HNHH is going to dedicate even more time to artists who are on the rise. We feel that prioritizing this will help everyone discover new talent that they might not have been able to track down on their own. So, without further ado, we want to introduce you to a New York City talent. He goes by xaviersobased and he is looking to bring some fresh sound to the historic birthplace of hip-hop.

If we had to describe the subgenres he fits into, he slots in the spheres of cloud rap, Soundcloud, and internet, and trap. We have seen other rappers who share these similar lanes blow up in the past. HNHH feels he can be someone who could follow that path to stardom. Very recently, we covered him for the first time on a single called "40."

Listen To Keep It Goin Xav By Xaviersobased

https://soundcloud.com/xaviersobased/sets/keep-it-goin-xav-hosted-by-dj-rennessy

That was a track produced by EVILGIANE and featured xavier alongside another youngster to get some traction on the site, Nettspend. "40" is gaining a cult following and he is continuing to build on that momentum. Xavier is doing this with a Soundcloud project, Keep It Goin Xav. It has 15 tracks and also features Nettspend, along with a host of hungry producers and other artists. Each song is bringing in a healthy number of streams in its first few days. So, what are you waiting for? Join the hype train today.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Keep It Goin Xav, by xaviersobased?

Keep It Goin Xav Tracklist:

FanOut Need Me Get High BreakItDown Google Ascend with Jtxpo Special MyAll with Kuru UToldMeIWasAF***UpGirl with YhapoJJ KlkMiHijo Load Up On My Own This Far with Nettspend KeepItGoin Finna Go Ot *Bonus*

