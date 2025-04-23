Wiz Khalifa Boldly Explains Why He's A Flat Earther

Wiz Khalifa says he believes the earth is flat and explained why during an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, earlier this week. As caught by Billboard, Khalifa suggested that the planet is instead a "huge flat plane" and cast doubt on space travel.

“I would say no,” he said, when asked whether the earth is round. "I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.” He added that the amount of traveling he's done has informed his opinion. “It’s only because I’ve traveled so much," he remarked.

As for whether he's ever reached the edge, Wiz Khalifa said: “Nah, it’s not that. I think that there’s more masses than just what we see because it was one thing before and it spread out. Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight. That’s the only reason I think that.”

Regarding space exploration, that's another topic Khalifa is skeptical about. “I don’t believe in space exploration at all,” he admitted. “I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

In response to the comments, many fans on social media have pointed out that the album cover for Wiz Khalifa's project, Kush + Orange Juice 2, shows the earth as being round.

Wiz Khalifa's "Kush + Orange Juice 2"

Wiz Khalifa dropped Kush + Orange Juice, last Friday, as a long-awaited sequel to his iconic 2010 project. The mixtape features collaborations with Ty Dollar $ign, Luh Tyler, Max B, Juicy J, Don Toliver, and many more artists.

While stepping out in New York City, last week, Khalifa discussed the album with TMZ. “I lost count of how many joints it took to make this one,” he joked with the outlet. “Too many to remember.”