Wiz Khalifa Recruits Ty Dolla Sign & JasonMartin For “Top Down”

Late last week, Wiz Khalifa finally unleashed his highly anticipated new mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice 2. The project serves as a sequel to his eighth mixtape, which dropped back in 2010 and cemented his role as a staple in the stoner rap genre.

It boasts a slew of high-profile features from the likes of Gunna, Don Toliver, OT Genasis, Max B, and more. The rapper even recruited Ty Dolla Sign and JasonMartin for "Top Down," a characteristically mellow track with bars about smoking, sex, and learning lessons along the way.

Ahead of the big release, Wiz Khalifa made it clear that to him, Kush & Orange Juice 2 isn't just a way for him to revisit the Blog Era. During an interview with Billboard, he revealed what exactly supporters could expect from it.

"They can expect good smokin’ music, good chillin’ music, good motivational music, and good ridin’ around with the homies music,” he said. “It’s definitely for the people who understand it. And it’s not just about the music, it’s about the experiences that you have with it. So, the more you listen to it and live with it, or even if it’s your first time, when you listen to it and live with it, it’s gonna change a lot. I’m really happy with that. I’m really confident in that, and I’m just really excited for everybody to experience that."

The release was preceded by various singles and freestyles. This includes his “Walk It Off Freestyle,” “Laugh Out Loud Freestyle,” and more.

Wiz Khalifa - "Top Down"

Quotable Lyrics: