Wiz Khalifa Sets Release Date For "Kush + Orange Juice 2" Alongside Gunna Collab "5 Star"

Wiz Khalifa is officially three weeks away from dropping Kush + Orange Juice 2. The lax Pittsburgh rapper is going to have it out by April 18, two days before 4/20. So, for all of the smokers out there, get ready to have one of the best sessions of your life. It's been about 15 years in the making, but it's better late than never. We have been anticipating Wiz to announce a release date, especially with how much heat he's been sharing all throughout 2025. He's been churning out hit after hit on YouTube, sharing freestyles, guest verses, and loosies.
But this time, his committing his time to the album with "5 Star" featuring Gunna. This is only the second time these two stars have linked up. The only other occasion in which they worked together was for Tyla Yaweh's hit "All the Smoke." So, this marks their first "solo" collab. It's a good one too thanks to their melodic performances over a hazy and West Coast-esque instrumental courtesy of Mike & Keys, JasonMartin (fka Problem), and Dominique Sanders. The make you feel like you're the one cruising in a private jet while toking up. This is now single number six, following up on "Hit It Once" and its "Dub Version," "Hide It" with Don Toliver, "Khalifa's Home," and the Smoke DZA-assisted "Bring Your Lungs."
Wiz Khalifa & Gunna "5 Star"
Quotable Lyrics:
We can take a glass in a European train
Show you how my lifestyle these days
We can have a little baby (Little baby)
Take you to the crib and do some freaky things, and
[Her problem is I give you all D?] (All D)
You f*ck me like a five-star freak, babe