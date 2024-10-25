Wiz Khalifa Continues Rollout For "Kush + Orange Juice 2" With Don Toliver-Assisted "Hide It"

The vibes are on ten with this one.

Been here before and gon' be here and thеy gon' still love us This ain't no ordinary squad, these my rеal brothers We all share tears together, got bread together Roll somethin' up and get my head together Lay some clothes out and put a fit together Might go to Harlem for some different weather

If it does come out before the end of the year, it will be his second LP of 2024. Wiz came through sort of out of nowhere in late July with Wiz Owens . However, there was an indicator that this was a part of his lowkey plans to drop twice. That phase two is now officially Kush + OJ 2, as we already have received "Khalifa's Home." Now, he's back to drop off another offering, this time with a feature. Him and Don Toliver have collaborated once before, with 2019's "Back Up" being that other occasion. Fans were fairly lukewarm on "Khalifa's Home," as some felt he was straying away from what he does best. But "Hide It" may regain some of those skeptics as it a weed-smoking jam if we've ever heard one. It's wavy, melodic, and catchy, and one that Khalifa's fan base will appreciate.

Wiz Khalifa 's mixtape catalog is held in high regard and one of the reasons why is thanks to his 2010 release, Kush & Orange Juice. It remains as one of the most popular of the last decade and for good reason. It helped put the Pittsburgh native into the limelight and it's really shaped him into the artist we know and love all of these years after it. Fairly soon, Wiz will be reviving it to some degree in the form of a sequel project, Kush + Orange Juice 2. There's some speculation that it will arrive sometime in November, but there's no release date set in stone.

