Wiz Khalifa Says "Khalifa's Home" On "Kush And Orange Juice 2" Lead Single

Fans have been waiting.

After nearly fifteen years, the wait seems to finally be almost over. In April 2010, Wiz Khalifa released Kush & Orange Juice, his eighth mixtape. It was Wiz's breakout tape as a solo artist, launching him into a position of rap superstardom directly in the middle of the transition period that fans fondly remember as the Blog Era. Additionally, it became one of the most downloaded mixtapes of all time and a hallmark of Wiz's discography. In March, he announced that he was working on finishing up Kush & Orange Juice 2, a sequel to his classic tape. Now, it appears that we are finally getting an idea of what it's going to sound like.

"Khalifa's Home" is the first single from Kush & Orange Juice 2. It is also the latest in what has been a quiet year musically for Wiz Khalifa, by his prolific standards. In 2023, he released four projects. So far this year, he's only dropped one, Wiz Owens, which fans did not even know was on the way. The new track, produced by Crazy Mike, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Sledgren, sounds like Wiz Khalifa tapped back into his past style. The beat has a prominent sample of "Throw Your Sets" by Tear Da Club Up Thugs, the short-lived Three 6 Mafia offshoot composed of Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Lord Infamous. It's a catchy sound, and Wiz sounds at home over it. He does some flexing and, unsurprisingly, drops many lines about kush usage. It's familiar ground for Wiz, and it's what he does best. It's a breezy, fun listen. Check out the new single below.

Wiz Khalifa - "Khalifa's Home"

Quotable Lyrics: