Wiz Khalifa Surprise Drops 13-Song Mixtape "Wiz Owens"

Wiz Khalifa is one of hip-hop's most beloved artists for a reason. His chill, no-drama persona is a breath of fresh air in an industry that tends to be dominated by the "divas", so to speak. However, the Minot, North Dakota-bred MC has built a career on being easy-going both online and in his music. His brand of weed-smoking raps is arguably the best in the biz, as his overall streaming numbers prove that. He may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he has more than enough fans coming back for more. It's why Wiz still continues to drop at multiple times throughout each year. 2023 was one of those stretches, as he put out four. Now, Wiz Khalifa is getting back on the saddle, releasing his Wiz Owens mixtape just hours ago.