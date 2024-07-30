Wiz Khalifa Surprise Drops 13-Song Mixtape "Wiz Owens"

BYZachary Horvath59 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
wiz khalifa wiz owenswiz khalifa wiz owens
This is at least one of a couple projects that were promised by the laid-back MC.

Wiz Khalifa is one of hip-hop's most beloved artists for a reason. His chill, no-drama persona is a breath of fresh air in an industry that tends to be dominated by the "divas", so to speak. However, the Minot, North Dakota-bred MC has built a career on being easy-going both online and in his music. His brand of weed-smoking raps is arguably the best in the biz, as his overall streaming numbers prove that. He may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he has more than enough fans coming back for more. It's why Wiz still continues to drop at multiple times throughout each year. 2023 was one of those stretches, as he put out four. Now, Wiz Khalifa is getting back on the saddle, releasing his Wiz Owens mixtape just hours ago.

Overall, this was a fairly unannounced LP, outside of a tracklist reveal two mornings ago. According to Uproxx, this all a part of a mini two-offering run, with this being phase one. However, it was not originally set up this way. Wiz was going to drop the album (now phase two) first. But those pesky sample clearances slowed things up and its why Wiz Owens is here in front of us. "Clearing the samples still so this is for in the mean time", Khalifa said in a reply via X to a fan's unhappiness with album not being out. This mixtape is 13 songs and contains features from Sosamann, 24hrs, and Young Deji.

Read More: Kodak Black Appears To Swallow Pills While On His Path To Sobriety: Watch

Wiz Owens- Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Owens Tracklist:

  1. Jet Lag
  2. Crispy T with Sosamann
  3. Yellow Diamonds
  4. 1200 to Smoke
  5. Gym getting fine with Young Deji, 24hrs
  6. Early Mimosas
  7. Innit
  8. Movie role
  9. When i was young
  10. On bro
  11. PTSD
  12. Dream about you
  13. Smoke break

Read More: Andre 3000 & Ryan Garcia's Meet-Up Has Fans Cracking Jokes

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...