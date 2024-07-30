Wiz Khalifa Surprise Drops 13-Song Mixtape "Wiz Owens"

Wiz Khalifa is one of hip-hop's most beloved artists for a reason. His chill, no-drama persona is a breath of fresh air in an industry that tends to be dominated by the "divas", so to speak. However, the Minot, North Dakota-bred MC has built a career on being easy-going both online and in his music. His brand of weed-smoking raps is arguably the best in the biz, as his overall streaming numbers prove that. He may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he has more than enough fans coming back for more. It's why Wiz still continues to drop at multiple times throughout each year. 2023 was one of those stretches, as he put out four. Now, Wiz Khalifa is getting back on the saddle, releasing his Wiz Owens mixtape just hours ago.
Overall, this was a fairly unannounced LP, outside of a tracklist reveal two mornings ago. According to Uproxx, this all a part of a mini two-offering run, with this being phase one. However, it was not originally set up this way. Wiz was going to drop the album (now phase two) first. But those pesky sample clearances slowed things up and its why Wiz Owens is here in front of us. "Clearing the samples still so this is for in the mean time", Khalifa said in a reply via X to a fan's unhappiness with album not being out. This mixtape is 13 songs and contains features from Sosamann, 24hrs, and Young Deji.
Wiz Owens- Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Owens Tracklist:
- Jet Lag
- Crispy T with Sosamann
- Yellow Diamonds
- 1200 to Smoke
- Gym getting fine with Young Deji, 24hrs
- Early Mimosas
- Innit
- Movie role
- When i was young
- On bro
- PTSD
- Dream about you
- Smoke break