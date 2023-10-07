Wiz Khalifa Drops Off Third Tape Of The Year With “Khali Sober”

North Dakota-born and Pittsburgh-raised rapper Wiz Khalifa has returned for the third time in 2023. His new project, Khali Sober, is available now on all streaming platforms, so go check it out down below. The mixtape features 12 tracks and runs just over 40 minutes. Khalifa is also going solo with this one. His previous two efforts featured other artists but, he is standing alone on Khali Sober. Most of the songs here have some standard vibes that you come to expect from him.

What is cool about this LP is the fact that the beats and lyrics can be quite minimalistic. One example of this is on the track "Owned by the Man." The entire song is a chorus and production. For some people that may be a bit boring and it might have you skipping the track immediately. However, a song like this is perfect to play in the background while you are kicking back, going on a late-night drive, or studying for school. It has a lo-fi feel without the type of production that the genre brings.

Read More: Chrisean Rock And JackBoy Feud After Rapper Compares His Domestic Violence Allegations To Her And Blueface

Listen To Khali Sober From Wiz Khalifa

Khali Sober follows up on two other releases from this year. The first of which is Star Power. That was a more lengthy listen with 23 tracks. See Ya, released back in June, was even longer at 25 songs and over an hour long. It is nice to see Wiz tidy up the tracklist with this new mixtape and tackle a slightly different soundscape.

What are your initial thoughts on Wiz Khalifa's brand new mixtape, Khali Sober? Is this the best project he has put out in 2023? Which songs are you enjoying on the project so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Wiz Khalifa, as well as all of the hottest project releases.

Khali Sober Tracklist:

Uptown Bound Would Be Muggers Priestly Business Chance To Get Out Pusherman Interlude The Payoff Sexy Bath Fighters The Last of Freddie Dealing Montage Owned by the Man Dirty Laundry

Read More: Drake Joined By Lil Baby In Toronto, 21 Savage Reportedly Denied Entry To Canada