Wiz Khalifa Drops A Weed Smoker's Dream Track "Hit It Once"

This "Kush + Orange Juice 2" cut is extremely pleasant on the ears.

So, if it ain't broke don't fix it! That's the formula for "Hit It Once," although there is a fun adjustment to it this time through. Here, Wiz Khalifa embraces the reggae sounds to create a truly immersive and intoxicating listening experience. He does have two pretty substantial verses on the track. However, they still get lost in the very woozy, pleasant, and calm instrumental and we mean that in the best way. This truly is one of the most vibe-heavy singles all year long. So far, this is the fourth promotional release from Kush + Orange Juice 2. From what we know, it should be a stacked project, with Don Toliver and Smoke DZA already in the fold, including tons of big-ticket producers like Lex Luger, Ty Dolla $ign , Cardo, and more.

One of the kings of vibe in the hip-hop genre is back this weekend. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania rapper Wiz Khalifa is here with "Hit It Once," a new single from his upcoming Kush + Orange Juice 2 project. Of course, this will be the official sequel to his wildly popular 2010 mixtape of the same name. As you all are aware by know, outside of Snoop Dogg , there really isn't anyone who is more of weed connoisseur than Wiz. It's been his brand since coming out back in during the last decade and it's propelled him to an incredible amount of success.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.