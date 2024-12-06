Wiz Khalifa Drops A Weed Smoker's Dream Track "Hit It Once"

One of the kings of vibe in the hip-hop genre is back this weekend. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania rapper Wiz Khalifa is here with "Hit It Once," a new single from his upcoming Kush + Orange Juice 2 project. Of course, this will be the official sequel to his wildly popular 2010 mixtape of the same name. As you all are aware by know, outside of Snoop Dogg, there really isn't anyone who is more of weed connoisseur than Wiz. It's been his brand since coming out back in during the last decade and it's propelled him to an incredible amount of success.
So, if it ain't broke don't fix it! That's the formula for "Hit It Once," although there is a fun adjustment to it this time through. Here, Wiz Khalifa embraces the reggae sounds to create a truly immersive and intoxicating listening experience. He does have two pretty substantial verses on the track. However, they still get lost in the very woozy, pleasant, and calm instrumental and we mean that in the best way. This truly is one of the most vibe-heavy singles all year long. So far, this is the fourth promotional release from Kush + Orange Juice 2. From what we know, it should be a stacked project, with Don Toliver and Smoke DZA already in the fold, including tons of big-ticket producers like Lex Luger, Ty Dolla $ign, Cardo, and more.
"Hit It Once" - Wiz Khalifa
Quotable Lyrics:
Open shirt showing my precious metals
Sometimes I roll a joint so long, it look like two together
They'll probably say it's cool to smoke, I'm taking full advantage
I'm filling joints like you do at campus
I'm taking off, hit you when I'm landing
She got the weed rolled, it's in the candles (Ooh)