Wiz Khalifa is the latest rapper to team up with NPR to help celebrate Black Music Month and he did so with his classic mixtape.

Towards the end of the set, Wiz you can hear him choking during his passionate performance of "Crime Bud and Women." Up until this point, he had not spoken a word as most artists do after certain songs. But after letting the tears run, Wiz shouted out, "Y’all made me cry! F*ck y’all," he said with a chuckle.

"Nahh this one is really for The Taylors. Thank you Wiz. We know the impact that you have had in our lives growing up and seeing you live life to the fullest. Wow," one commenter writes. "Wiz Khalifa is like a part of my teenage and young adult years. The guy is an icon. Like a lot of people, I grew listening to him, Mac Miller, Currensy or Rockie Fresh ...Time flies. Glad for him!! He deserves his flowers and love from the public..." adds another.

