Wiz Khalifa's calm and vibey music has hit home for a lot of hip-hop listeners over nearly two decades. He's got plenty of underrated classics in his discography. But there is one that has stood out to many and that's his 2010 mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice. The project recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary and received a sequel on April 18, 2025.
The OG project's prominence helped Wiz Khalifa to score his first-ever NPR Tiny Desk performance earlier this week. The latter is currently in the midst of celebrating Black Music Month and so far, Amerie and E-40 have collaborated with them for the occasion.
Overall, this another well-deserved accomplishment for the Taylor Gang boss. The setlist included nothing but Kush & OJ cuts. "Red Eye," "Mezmorized," and "The Kid Frankie," kicked off the first leg. Then, Wiz wrapped up his 21-minute set with "Never Been," "Up," and then "Crime Bud and Women."
The live instrumentation throughout it is absolutely gorgeous and dreamy as drums, guitar, bass, and keys were the stars of the show. Wiz's rapping sounded refined and slick as it always does. Fans had nothing but positive reactions in the YouTube comments below.
Wiz Khalifa Kush + Orange Juice 2
"Nahh this one is really for The Taylors. Thank you Wiz. We know the impact that you have had in our lives growing up and seeing you live life to the fullest. Wow," one commenter writes. "Wiz Khalifa is like a part of my teenage and young adult years. The guy is an icon. Like a lot of people, I grew listening to him, Mac Miller, Currensy or Rockie Fresh...Time flies. Glad for him!! He deserves his flowers and love from the public..." adds another.
Towards the end of the set, Wiz you can hear him choking during his passionate performance of "Crime Bud and Women." Up until this point, he had not spoken a word as most artists do after certain songs. But after letting the tears run, Wiz shouted out, "Y’all made me cry! F*ck y’all," he said with a chuckle.
Per Billboard, family and friends were in attendance, including his father. Overall, it was a special moment and one that we are sure Wiz won't forget.
As we said, this follows up on the veteran's release of Kush + Orange Juice 2. The 23-song tape featured Don Toliver, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods, Larry June, Juicy J, and more. A tour accompanied the project which ends today, June 11.